Royal Wedding 2018: From 'Windsor Pork Belly' to elderflower cake, what guests are eating at the reception

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged their vows and took a carriage ride to greet the public, their 600 invited guests filed in to St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle for a reception.

The palace on Saturday said that both Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will give speeches at the reception, as will Prince Charles. Prince William will introduce them.

Here's what we know about the menu:

THE CAKE


Here's how the palace describes the cake:

"Designed by Claire Ptak, the wedding cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British and in season, including peonies and roses."

OTHER SWEETS

In addition to the cake, guests will be served sweet canapes:

Champagne and pistachio macaroons
Orange creme brulee tartlets
Miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets

SAVORY

The savory food included both canapes and food bowls, according to the palace.

Canapes:

Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus creme fraiche
Grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham
Garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena
Heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls
Poached free-range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yogurt with roasted apricot
Croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam
Warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoes

Food bowls:

Fricassee of free-range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks
Pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps
Ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling

DRINKS

Pol Roger Brut reserve non vintage champagne
A selection of wines
An apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same elderflower syrup used in the wedding cake
Sandringham Cox's apple juice
