WILD ANIMALS

The Wild West meets the Florida swamp

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
The Wild West meets the Florida swamp!

A group of hikers witnessed an amazing encounter between a horse and an alligator near Gainesville.

They caught on video the moment a horse attacked the gator.

Apparently, the horse was trying to protect some other horses who were grazing nearby.

Not surprisingly, the gator wasn't too happy about being almost trampled, so it nipped the horse's leg and crawled away.

Neither seemed to be injured in the encounter.

