What are the happiest countries in the world?

If you're looking for a new happy place to live, consider moving to Australia, Switzerland or Norway.

Norway is the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017.

The report incorporated factors like GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy and freedom to make life choices. Other Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Finland were also in the top 10.

Also making it in the top ten were oceanic countries Australia and New Zealand. The United States placed 14th on the list, while our neighbor to the north Canada placed seventh. The lowest ranking country out of 155 was the Central African Republic.

The report was published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and was released at a United Nations event celebrating the International Day of Happiness.
