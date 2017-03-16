  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Things you didn't know about St. Patrick

EMBED </>More News Videos

You know the holiday, but what do you actually know about Patrick himself? (Shutterstock)

Before you wear your best green clothing and show off your Irish pride on St. Patrick's Day, take a moment to learn about the person who inspired the festive holiday.

Patrick is remembered across the world for his efforts in spreading Christianity across Ireland during the fifth century. Patrick was believed to have born in Roman Britain sometime during the 4th century, but was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland, according to Biography.com. It was during this time that Patrick developed his impassioned religious faith.

"In a vision, he saw the children of pagan Ireland reaching out their hands to him and grew increasingly determined to convert the Irish to Christianity," according to Biography.com

Patrick would ultimately escape from his captors and leave Ireland enter the priesthood. But he never forgot about his desire to spread Christianity throughout Ireland. He returned to the country, although his efforts were met with resistance.

"Patrick's work in Ireland was tough-he was constantly beaten by thugs, harassed by the Irish royalty, and admonished by his British superiors," according to National Geographic.

Patrick died in 461 AD on March 17, which is now celebrated as St. Patrick's Day. His fame grew throughout the following centuries, and he is now remembered as the Patron Saint of Ireland.
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Daydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerhistory
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Girl donates birthday gifts to kids with cancer
This dog gets so excited for the park
More Society
Top Stories
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Officers across US warn communities about 'knock-knock burglars'
911 calls by 4-year-old girl that saved mother released
Kendall Jenner's home burglarized; $200K in jewelry stolen
Show More
Car crashes into Woodridge townhouse
FBI searching for couple wanted in double murder
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Angry customer throws fries at restaurant workers over seasoning salt
WATCH: Bus driver rescues 5-year-old wandering alone, barefoot
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
911 calls by 4-year-old girl that saved mother released
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
More Video