Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
SOCIETY
This baby loves to dance!
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1783456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch as this baby dances as an adult plays a buck call. (Melanie McKay/YouTube)
wls
Monday, March 06, 2017 05:31AM
This baby has great dance moves.
Melanie McKay shared adorable video of a baby dancing to buck calls. Do you think you could dance as well as this adorable child?
Related Topics:
society
feel good
distraction
trending
buzzworthy
watercooler
baby
dance
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
More Society
Top Stories
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Man missing after being left at wrong location
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
Chicago goes 6 days without a fatal shooting
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Show More
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into ocean
Cancer-stricken boy's photo used in charity scam, family claims
Cursive comeback: Handwriting lessons now required in 14 states
Man, 82, missing from Lockport
More News
Top Video
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Garage fire in Lake Forest leaves 1 dead, police say
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago