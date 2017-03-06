SOCIETY

This baby loves to dance!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch as this baby dances as an adult plays a buck call. (Melanie McKay/YouTube)

This baby has great dance moves.

Melanie McKay shared adorable video of a baby dancing to buck calls. Do you think you could dance as well as this adorable child?
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerbabydance
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
More Society
Top Stories
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Man missing after being left at wrong location
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
Chicago goes 6 days without a fatal shooting
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Show More
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into ocean
Cancer-stricken boy's photo used in charity scam, family claims
Cursive comeback: Handwriting lessons now required in 14 states
Man, 82, missing from Lockport
More News
Top Video
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Garage fire in Lake Forest leaves 1 dead, police say
More Video