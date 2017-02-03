SOCIETY

Watch this high school student stack cups at record speed

EMBED </>More News Videos

William Orrell takes cup stacking to a new level. (GoldenArcher96 via Storyful)

William Orrell is ranked as the top performer in the world in fast-cup stacking by the World Sport Stacking Association. Now, Orrell recently defeated the speed stacking world record, that was held by none other than himself.

"Orrell held the world record of 5 seconds in a sequence called the Cycle, which uses 12 cups to create a series of stacks," according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools blog. "That put him on Page 69 of Guinness World Records 2016."

Now, it looks like William broke his own record on Jan. 7, with a new stacking time of 4.813 seconds. William can be seen jumping up and down with joy after accomplishing the feat.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfeel goodsportsworld record
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Historymakers' collection of African American historical interviews to be available online
23rd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K
More Society
Top Stories
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
Bowling Green massacre? Top Trump aide says she misspoke
Beyonce, pregnant with twins, to perform at Grammys 2017
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary
French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror
City on top of pothole repairs thanks to mild winter
Show More
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Man says he was kidnapped, beaten, robbed in Wicker Park
Explosive findings about thousands of gas leaks in Chicago area
BBB: Growing number of 'can you hear me' phone scams in Chicago area
KKK flyers found in 2 Chicago suburbs
More News
Top Video
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
City on top of pothole repairs thanks to mild winter
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Man says he was kidnapped, beaten, robbed in Wicker Park
More Video