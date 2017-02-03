William Orrell is ranked as the top performer in the world in fast-cup stacking by the World Sport Stacking Association. Now, Orrell recently defeated the speed stacking world record, that was held by none other than himself.
"Orrell held the world record of 5 seconds in a sequence called the Cycle, which uses 12 cups to create a series of stacks," according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools blog. "That put him on Page 69 of Guinness World Records 2016."
Now, it looks like William broke his own record on Jan. 7, with a new stacking time of 4.813 seconds. William can be seen jumping up and down with joy after accomplishing the feat.
Watch this high school student stack cups at record speed
