Thousands make a splash at the Chicago Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) --Special Olympics Chicago invites everyone to the 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge on March 5, 2017. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., thousands of people will brave the chilly water of Lake Michigan to raise money for activities, medals, uniforms, and transportation for more than 6,800 athletes in Chicago alone.
Those registered to take part in the plunge are asked to fundraise at least $200. Prizes are awarded for the top three individual fundraisers, best costumes, best team costumes, and largest team. All participating plungers will receive free parking at Lincoln Park Zoo, or a free bus for groups of 20 or more; a souvenir t-shirt; warm towel when exiting the water; free photo downloads; and complimentary food at the "Melt Down Party."
The Chicago Polar Plunge has attracted several celebrities over the years. This year the writer, director, and star of the upcoming Warning Bros. movie "CHiPs", Dax Shepard, is joining in the freezing fun. ABC 7 talked with Dax and the President of Special Olympics Chicago, Kevin Magnuson, before they hit the water.
Chicago Polar Plunge
Date: March 5, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: North Avenue Beach / 1600 North Lake Shore Drive
Admission: Free to watch; $200 fundraising fee to plunge;
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? YES
Is this open to the public? YES
How can people get involved after the talkback? Donations accepted through the end of the month by visiting www.sochicago.org