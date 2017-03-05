COMMUNITY

Thousands make a splash at the Chicago Polar Plunge

EMBED </>More News Videos

Special Olympics Chicago invites everyone to the 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge on March 5, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Special Olympics Chicago invites everyone to the 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge on March 5, 2017. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., thousands of people will brave the chilly water of Lake Michigan to raise money for activities, medals, uniforms, and transportation for more than 6,800 athletes in Chicago alone.

Those registered to take part in the plunge are asked to fundraise at least $200. Prizes are awarded for the top three individual fundraisers, best costumes, best team costumes, and largest team. All participating plungers will receive free parking at Lincoln Park Zoo, or a free bus for groups of 20 or more; a souvenir t-shirt; warm towel when exiting the water; free photo downloads; and complimentary food at the "Melt Down Party."

The Chicago Polar Plunge has attracted several celebrities over the years. This year the writer, director, and star of the upcoming Warning Bros. movie "CHiPs", Dax Shepard, is joining in the freezing fun. ABC 7 talked with Dax and the President of Special Olympics Chicago, Kevin Magnuson, before they hit the water.

Chicago Polar Plunge
Date: March 5, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: North Avenue Beach / 1600 North Lake Shore Drive

Admission: Free to watch; $200 fundraising fee to plunge;
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? YES
Is this open to the public? YES
How can people get involved after the talkback? Donations accepted through the end of the month by visiting www.sochicago.org
Related Topics:
societycommunityspecial olympicschicago proudChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
McDonald's partnership with the Jesse White Tumblers
AARP fights for Medicare protections
Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden
Celebrating culture at the Asian American Coalition of Chicago Gala
More community
SOCIETY
Simone Biles visits South Barrington church, tells her story of success
South Side street renamed after Josephine "Mother" Wade
Dying author pens essay with dating profile of husband
Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden
More Society
Top Stories
TSA announces new pat-down procedures
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Grandmother's emergency try for guardianship of Heather Mack's child denied
Former pop star Tommy Page dead in apparent suicide
Employee cut in face trying to break up fight outside Old Irving Park restaurant
Police investigating possible vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Show More
11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
U of I student from Franklin Park dies after fall from balcony
Body found in Grand Crossing alley identified
Daily Herald: Shared office spaces
McDonald's partnership with the Jesse White Tumblers
More News
Top Video
TSA announces new pat-down procedures
Daily Herald: Shared office spaces
McDonald's partnership with the Jesse White Tumblers
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video