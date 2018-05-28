SOCIETY

Simple tips to start composting at home

Irene Pena demonstrates how to build an aerobic compost. (CCG)

Ever have the urge to compost those food scraps after a meal but believe it isn't practical in a studio apartment?

Irene Pena, a master gardener at Proyecto Jardin in Los Angeles, Calif. is here to tell you that it is quite simple to compost in the tiniest of home settings. All you need is a plastic bin, a few everyday items such as newspaper clippings and your food scraps to start aerobic composting.

Aerobic composting is decomposition of organic matter using microorganisms that require oxygen. For more information you can visit Proyecto Jardin's website.
