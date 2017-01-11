Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries

Xander, a two-year-old boy from Iowa, has been battling multiple heart defects since he was born.
His mother says he has had four open-heart surgeries, and still has to undergo more.
In spite of all of this, he loves life and is an inspiration to all.
In a new video making the rounds on social media, Xander takes his first unassisted motivational steps after his surgeries.
(Grab the tissues.)
