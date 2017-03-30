  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Top 10 most fun promposals of 2017

Prom is just around the corner, and the race is on for high schoolers hoping to accompany their dream date. Long gone are the days of mustering up the courage and blurting out, "Will you go to prom with me?" in the hallway.

Now, it's all about the promposals!

If you happen to be, um, a little bit older, these are elaborately staged requests to be someone's date to a prom. They usually have a theme, are accompanied by a poem and sometimes include a gift.

To quote Mindy Lahiri, "I need you to love me in a way I can show on Instagram."

Here are some of this year's top promposals:


This H-town teen found a groovy way to ask his crush on the new roller rink at Discovery Green.


Because as we all know, Tinder is a sure-fire way to find love.


We're America, very free, but only for the very attractive or the very rich.


Come on Barbie lets go party!


I think there's something there that wasn't there before.


In the wise words of Karen Smith, "You want to go to Taco Bell?" because we all know that's where prom is ending up anyway.


Hook, line and sinker!


All high school seniors should have life alert.


Tom Brady may have something to say about this.


Does that mean she has to leave at midnight?

