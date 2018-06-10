  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
DISABILITY

True Colors Show Choir prepared for summer performances

A new addition to the School of Performing Arts in Naperville. The Spectrum Program expanded to add a show choir for adults with special needs. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
A new addition to the School of Performing Arts in Naperville. The Spectrum Program expanded to add a show choir for adults with special needs.

Rehearsals and full costume dress rehearsal are underway for the True Colors Show Choir.

"True Colors was kinda spawned from the idea that show choir is so enriched in our culture now and such an obvious activity for groups to feel good about themselves, to be able to perform for others, and to work as a team," said Heather Hutchison, founding program director of Artful Impact.

This team of performers has been rehearsing since last fall, selecting each song with a purpose.

"If there are certain messages we'd like to give out to a community- things about being kind, things about bullying, things about teaching people and raising awareness about a certain subject because the arts is certainly a place where we can teach and learn how to cope in our community," Hutchison said.

Performers like Forrest Kellogg says the show choir it gives him a chance to hone in on his passion for singing.

"It's been a part of my family for many, many years and in general my family has always been into the arts. (Singing) is its own musical language. It sounds like a cliche but still," Kellogg said.

As for soloist Katie Smith, it's a great for meeting new people.

"This program is amazing you got to meet so many wonderful people. I met some of my best friends through this program," Smith said.

True Colors is preparing to perform on June 15th at Chicago Premium Outlets' Free Summer Concert Series and on the 4th of July at Ribfest.

Performances:

-June 15, 5:30 p.m., Chicago Premium Outlets' Free Summer Concert Series ("Party by the Pond"); opening act for American English (Beatles tribute band) - I-88 and Farnsworth Ave. East, Aurora, Ill.

-July 4, 4:30 p.m., Naperville Ribfest Family Stage - Knoch Park, 724 S. West Street, Naperville, Ill.

http://www.artfulimpact.org/spectrum-classes-and-workshops/
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
