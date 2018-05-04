SOCIETY

United Airlines passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane

A United Airlines flight attendant is under investigation after passengers reported she was drunk on a flight.

By ABC7.com staff
A picture posted by Erika Gorman on Twitter shows the attendant leaning against a door.

Gorman posted in a tweet that the flight was terrifying, and she had to go to the cockpit to tell the pilot of the attendant.

United Airlines released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and "as a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight, and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused."
