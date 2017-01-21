Urban Initiatives hosts 11th Anniversary Soccer Ball

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's a nice of dancing, music, and philanthropy at the 11th Anniversary Urban Initiatives and Allstate Insurance Soccer Ball. Located at Morgan Manufacturing on Friday, January 27, 2017, the event supports the mission of Urban Initiatives, which provides at-risk youth all over Chicago with sport programs.
Since it began, the Soccer Ball has raised over 2 million dollars, allowing Urban Initiatives to expand its programming from 4 to 51 Chicago Public Schools, directly benefiting thousands of children. The 2017 Soccer Ball is sold out, but you can still support Urban Initiatives. Jim Dower, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Urban Initiatives, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event and all of Urban Initiatives programs.
Event: The 11th Anniversary Soccer Ball Presented by Allstate Benefitting Urban Initiatives
Date: Friday, January 27, 2017
Hours: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Address: Morgan Manufacturing 401 N. Morgan St. Chicago, IL 60661
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Sold out, but you can still donate at: www.urbaninitiatives.org
Links: http://www.urbaninitiatives.org