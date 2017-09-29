US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. --Someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dormitory rooms of five black students at a preparatory school on the U.S. Air Force Academy campus, school officials said.
Air Force security personnel are investigating, Lt. Col. Allen Herritage told the Colorado Springs Gazette Thursday. Herritage said he could not comment further.
The slurs were discovered Tuesday morning. The messages were written in black marker and said "Go home" with the n-word, CNN affiliate KRDO reports.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the academy and the prep school, warned students at an assembly Thursday he would not tolerate racism.
"If you can't treat someone from another gender, whether that's a man or a woman, with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out," Silveria said. "And if you can't treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out."
Silveria said he called the families of the five prep school students who were the objects of the slurs.
Racial slurs are illegal in the military and can bring charges of violating orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.
Silveria took command at the school in August and has repeatedly told cadets and staff that his highest priority is ensuring a climate of dignity and respect.
In a video posted on Thursday to the Air Force Academy's Facebook page, Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria defended diversity and denounced the "horrible language and horrible ideas" in the racist message.
"If you're outraged by those words, then you're in the right place. That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School," Silveria said.
"This is our institution, and no one can take away our values," he added. "No one can write on a board and question our values. No one can take that away from us."
Several politicians have released statements condemning the incident, including US Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.
"Racism has no place in our Armed Forces and in our country," Bennet wrote on Facebook. "This hateful act stands contrary to everything that makes us strong as a nation."
The academy has struggled with sexual misconduct problems several times in recent years but few racial incidents have been made public.
The preparatory school has a 10-month program for potential cadets who applied for the four-year academic and military program at the academy but were not accepted. The goal is to help them meet academy requirements.
The prep school usually accepts about 240 students. The academy itself has about 4,000 students.
About 29 percent of the academy's cadets were minorities in 2015, according to the school's website. Ten percent were Hispanic, 10 percent Asian and Pacific islander, 8 percent black and 1 percent Native American.
No more recent statistics were immediately available.
CNN contributed to this report.