Some people celebrate Valentine's Day by gazing into the eyes of their romantic partner over candlelit dinners. Others are irked by any mention of the"made-up" holiday.Whether you're a champion for the loving holiday or anxiously counting until February 15 arrives, one of these movies will suit your mood this Valentine's Day.If you're in an upbeat mood on Valentine's Day, there's a good chance you're sharing it with someone you love.has several of the tropes you commonly associate with romantic films (two lovers from different backgrounds, a stern parent who disagrees with his daughter's wishes). But what sets Dirty Dancing apart from the romance movie pack its breathtaking closing number between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. This movie won't put your Valentine's Day joy in the corner."Another year alone," you think to yourself as you walk the streets littered with happy couples on Valentine's Day. Maybe your relationship just ended with someone you really cared for, or maybe you're still wondering when that special someone is going to come around. If you're down in the dumps, watch, a tale of two New Yorkers who started off as friends, and after years of failed romances, finally get together and live happily ever after.proves that with love, you just have to wait."I mean, Valentine's Day is just a made-up holiday to sell greeting cards, why should I be more romantic or more loving this day of the year than any other day?" you say to friends who are scrounging to buy chocolate and make dinner reservations days before February 14. Perhaps you already have someone in your life but just get irked by the notion of Valentine's Day. Or maybe you become grumpy when you see other happy couples enjoying the holiday. Either way, watch. It's a hilarious movie far enough off from reality that you'll immediately forget about all of this Valentine's Day nonsense.Valentine's Day can be expensive a hassle to plan for, and can leave you feeling anxious about whether your romantic plans will go off a hitch. Or perhaps you're someone who works at a high-end restaurant and aren't looking forward to the swarm of customers who will be packing your tables that evening. Valentine's Day anxiety can be quelled by watching, a story about flawed characters and sports fans who conquer their internal fears and find unexpected love.You aren't particularly excited for Valentine's Day, but you aren't really against it either. The sight of other couples celebrating the holiday doesn't necessarily peeve you in any way or make you feel sad about your single life, you're just happy they can enjoy the holiday even if it isn't for you. If Valentine's Day doesn't generate for you any sort of significant emotional reaction, consider watching. Romantic subplots aren't a crucial component of the film, and it contains no references to Valentine's Day whatsoever, just a fun, entertaining story from a galaxy far away.