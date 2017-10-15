SOCIETY

World War II veteran goes skydiving for his 95th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Norwood Thomas, a World War II paratrooper who landed in Normandy on D-Day, went skydiving two days after his 95th birthday. (The Virginian-Pilot/Amir Vera)

Norwood Thomas celebrated his 95th birthday by skydiving, but he's no stranger to jumping out of planes: He's done it three times in the past seven years.

He was also a World War II paratrooper who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Thomas, who is the oldest person to skydive at Skydive Suffolk in Virginia, decided in 2011 he would put it on his bucket list to jump out of a plane again.

"I gotta keep active, I gotta keep doing things," Thomas told the Virginia Pilot of this weekend's jump.

Thomas' son, Steve, said his father's had his share of health battles recently that have kept him from jumping as much as he'd like. Thomas had prostate cancer, which is now in remission, and he's had Type 2 diabetes and stage 4 kidney disease.

But Thomas, whose birthday was on Friday, plans to keep jumping as long as he can. Sunday's jump was from 14,000 feet with a tandem instructor.

"It's a thrill like always. We did a complete tumble, I enjoyed that," he said. "I was enjoying the scenery. When you're up there looking down on the world, it's a beautiful scenery. It's a feeling you don't get unless you get up there."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyskydiverWorld War IIveteranbirthdayagingfeel goodu.s. & worldnational
Load Comments
SOCIETY
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Newsviews: Chicago MacArthur Genius Grant winner
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
VIDEO: Strangers pull wheelchair-bound man from railroad tracks
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Lansing during robbery, police say
Police: Woman, 26, found shot to death in Rosemoor
Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft
Body found in river identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Girl, 3, drowns in grease pit at Alabama ice cream shop
Girl, 7, accidentally shot in Calumet Heights, police say
Show More
Dog dies after being stabbed, shoved into suitcase
Boy, 6, critically injured after SUV plunges into Aurora retention pond
Kaepernick files grievance against NFL over alleged collusion
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Girl, 13, abducted and sexually assaulted in Gresham
More News
Top Video
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Lansing during robbery, police say
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Police: Woman, 26, found shot to death in Rosemoor
BBQ spot on North Side reinvents itself, opens 2nd location in Hyde Park
More Video