Video shows New Jersey trooper meeting former cop who delivered him

Video shows NJ trooper meeting fmr. cop who delivered him.

KINGSWOOD TWP., N.J. --
New Jersey state police have released body cam video of a trooper who pulled over a now-retired police officer who helped his mother deliver him as an infant.

Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol Friday, June 1 when he pulled over Matthew Bailly for a tinted window violation in Kingwood Township.

In the video, you can hear the two men talking. Bailly mentions he used to be a police officer in Piscataway where Patterson grew up.

Bailly was on-duty in Piscataway 27 years ago when he was called to the home of Karen Patterson, who had gone into labor. He helped her deliver Michael Patterson.

As Bailly tells the story, Patterson can be heard to say, "That was me."

"Get the hell out," Bailly replies.

"That was me," Patterson says.

"Get the hell out!" Bailly says once again.
NJ trooper pulls over retired officer who delivered him.



The New Jersey State Police said Wednesday that Bailly wasn't ticketed.

Patterson says he's very familiar with the story because his mother tells it to him every single year.

