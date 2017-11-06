SOCIETY

Astros fans team up in epic game of catch to return dropped hat at World Series parade

EMBED </>More Videos

When a woman lost her Astros hat at the World Series victory parade, fans began their own game of catch at a Houston parking garage. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
This is the video we could watch literally all day.

Houston Astros fans, joyful and jubilant, probably didn't expect they'd be involved in a game of catch at one downtown parking garage.

But during the parade, a woman from an upper level lost her prized cap.

The fans who attended the World Series parade on Friday did what Houstonians always do when our neighbors are in trouble: they reached out to help.

The men and women in the lower levels took turns tossing the cap back up the height of the towering garage, bursting in cheers as each catcher clutched onto the woman's cap.

The woman did finally get her hat back after all that teamwork.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyHouston Astrosparadeworld seriesgood newsbuzzworthyviral videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy with Zamboni costume on Halloween rides real one at United Center
Tinley Park sisters create business for children with special needs
Illinois sending 150 national guardsmen to Puerto Rico
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
More Society
Top Stories
At least 12 children among victims of Texas church shooting
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
5 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Teen charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in South Shore
Chicago River: City, MWRD probe cause of two-toned water
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
Man charged with armed robberies at Near North Side CTA station, in Lakeview
Show More
US rate for gun deaths up for 2nd straight year, CDC says
Sources: Bears' Zach Miller scheduled to be released from New Orleans hospital Monday
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
Boy, 13, missing from Skokie
More News
Top Video
At least 12 children among victims of Texas church shooting
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
Boy with Zamboni costume on Halloween rides real one at United Center
Woman, 63, carjacked just steps from her Auburn Gresham home
More Video