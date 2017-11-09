VIETNAM WAR

Vietnam Veteran's Healing Journey

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight at 10: One man's extraordinary mission to keep memories of the fallen alive.

By
Tonight at 10: One man's extraordinary mission to keep memories of the fallen alive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyvietnam warWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VIETNAM WAR
Stem cell donor denied entry into US to save woman's life
Vietnam Memorial arrives in Oswego
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
Chicago Vietnam Veterans Memorial vandalized
More vietnam war
SOCIETY
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
Diana Rauner announces 2017 military holiday card drive
Egretha Awards honor business achievements
More Society
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Show More
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Sheriff: Man who sexually assaulted, took photos of young boys charged
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
More News
Top Video
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
More Video