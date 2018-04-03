MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Visitors travel to Lorraine Motel in Memphis ahead of 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s murder

EMBED </>More Videos

As the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s, assassination draws near, visitors make the journey to the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where King was shot and killed. (WLS)

By
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLS) --
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. and other Chicagoans were in Memphis on Tuesday ahead of commemorative events to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

Many found themselves drawn to the Lorraine Motel, where King was killed on April 4, 1968, including Reverend Jesse Jackson who was at King's side that day.

"The replay is never any better," Jackson said. "You take the scab off the sores, it's as raw as it was. Still bleeding."

EMBED More News Videos

Chicagoans are headed to Memphis to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.



The emotion running through visitors to the sacred site is part of the draw of being there. A group with Chicago's Rainbow PUSH coalition took an overnight bus to Memphis, and said the journey was an honor.

Visitors came from all over, many admirers of King's philosophy of non-violent protest for equality.

An event is scheduled Tuesday night at Mason Temple in Memphis where King gave his famous and final speech, known as "I've Been to the Mountaintop," the night before his death. Panel discussions were also scheduled about King's impact.

On Monday, Bernice King visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and was overwhelmed to see how the museum treated the remembrance of her mother, Coretta Scott King.

"To go through all of this and see her highlighted, and captured in a way that I believe that she needs to be captured, is important," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymartin luther king jrmlk 50th anniversaryrev. jesse jacksonChicagoTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Ravi Baichwal reports live from Memphis
Worker who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., remembers his legacy
Chicagoans involved in civil rights movement remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
More mlk 50th anniversary
SOCIETY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Ravi Baichwal reports live from Memphis
Worker who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., remembers his legacy
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
More Society
Top Stories
YouTube shooting at HQ kills suspected female shooter
Police: 2 pedestrians struck, injured in Irving Park
Pitbull to perform at Naperville Ribfest
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Suspects in 2 South Loop robberies used CTA to escape, police say
Bill aims to protect consumers from unregulated energy suppliers
Show More
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Illinois Senate panel looks at internet gaming
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Store clerks charged with selling synthetic marijuana in Chicago appear in court
'Condom snorting challenge' could make your teen sick
More News
Top Video
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Police: 2 pedestrians struck, injured in Irving Park
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video