Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. and other Chicagoans were in Memphis on Tuesday ahead of commemorative events to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.Many found themselves drawn to the Lorraine Motel, where King was killed on April 4, 1968, including Reverend Jesse Jackson who was at King's side that day."The replay is never any better," Jackson said. "You take the scab off the sores, it's as raw as it was. Still bleeding."The emotion running through visitors to the sacred site is part of the draw of being there. A group with Chicago's Rainbow PUSH coalition took an overnight bus to Memphis, and said the journey was an honor.Visitors came from all over, many admirers of King's philosophy of non-violent protest for equality.An event is scheduled Tuesday night at Mason Temple in Memphis where King gave his famous and final speech, known as "I've Been to the Mountaintop," the night before his death. Panel discussions were also scheduled about King's impact.On Monday, Bernice King visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and was overwhelmed to see how the museum treated the remembrance of her mother, Coretta Scott King."To go through all of this and see her highlighted, and captured in a way that I believe that she needs to be captured, is important," she said.