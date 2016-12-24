Volunteers feed children for the holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hunger remains a global problem this holiday season. To make sure no child goes hungry, the non-profit organization Feed My Starving Children invites volunteers to special meal-packing sessions at locations in Aurora, Libertyville, and Schaumburg. Volunteers pack nutritious meals called MannaPack, which address the world's main hunger needs. Anyone, age 5 and up, can volunteer.
Meals are distributed through missions and humanitarian organizations to orphanages, schools, clinics, refugee camps and nutrition programs. In 2015, Feed My Starving Children packed and distributed 273 million meals for children around the world. Volunteers must pay $50 (or $150 per household) to pack the meals. The cost covers one box of 216 MannaPack meals, which feed a child for seven months. Normally, FMSC does not require a donation, but several times a year FMSC gives volunteers the chance to become fully invested by packing meals and investing financially in them as well.
Marilyna Maurella from Feed My Starving Children joined ABC 7 live from the Schaumburg meal-packing event to talk about the organization and how you can make a difference.
For more information:
http://www.fmsc.org