'Was that Godzilla?' Giant gator spotted at nature center
Video of a gator, that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur, was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland. (KTRK)

LAKELAND, Fla. --
Residents in the Houston area have spotted our share of big alligators, but some of our sightings can't compare to the giant gators that people see in Florida.

Most recently, video of a gator that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur, was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland.

"I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Kim Joiner wrote on Facebook.

The video shows four people at the Polk Nature Discovery Center watching as a behemoth of an alligator slowly walks across the path.

The video has been shared more than 13,000 times with many people in disbelief.

"OMG. Look at the size of that dinosaur," Michelle W. wrote.

"Was that Godzilla? Wow," wrote Thomas B.

Some people questioned the video, claiming it could be fake.
