SOCIETY

World gets first taste of 2018 as Asia, Oceania ring in the new year

EMBED </>More Videos

Fireworks exploded over the famed Sydney Opera House and Hong Kong's Central District as revelers gathered to usher in 2018 in cities across Asia and Oceania. (David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

Across Asia and Oceania, revelers gathered en masse to welcome the world's first moments of 2018.

In Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploded from the top of the structure. A dazzling display of fireworks then exploded over the famed Sydney Opera House as an estimated million revelers gathered to watch the fireworks.


Three hours later, thousands of people filled the streets near Seoul's City Hall for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony to usher in the new year, and 2018 arrived an hour later in Hong Kong with a spectacular fireworks display over the city's Central District.

Many Japanese celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog in the traditional way of praying for peace and good fortune at neighborhood Shinto shrines and eating New Year's food such as noodles, shrimp and sweet black beans.

VIDEO: New Year's celebrations from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as revelers across Asia ring in 2018 from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur.



Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, has again served as the focal point of New Year's Eve celebrations - though this year authorities decided against fireworks and chose a massive LED light show on the structure.

As Americans prepare to gather for large celebrations in cities across the country, chilling temperatures are expected in New York City - which could see the coldest New Year's Eve in decades - and much of the east. Security remains tight as officials work to keep revelers safe after a year deemed by one group as the deadliest year for mass shootings in modern American history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldaustralianew year's evenew year's dayholidayparty
SOCIETY
Wynning blueprint for 2018
Chicago prepares to ring in 2018
Mesmerizing time-lapse shows 2017 through nature's eyes
Young 'Star Wars' fan gets prosthetic Stormtrooper hand
More Society
Top Stories
COLD New Year's Eve in Chicago
COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2018
Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning
5 deputies wounded, 1 fatally, in suburban Denver shooting
10 US citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice
4 shot at West Rogers Park bar
Freezing temps continue as Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
Show More
Cook Co. homeowners rush to pre-pay property tax bills before new tax law takes effect
Powerball lottery winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to $440M
Chicago Bears end 2017 with a loss to the Vikings: 23-10
Woman facing charges for allegedly giving son cocaine
Man arrested with weapons in Houston hotel room hours before NYE party
More News
Top Video
COLD New Year's Eve in Chicago
Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Storm Warning
Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice
Freezing temps continue as Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
More Video