WE Day Illinois celebrates young people making a difference

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1778970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THe We Day Illinois celebration begins Wednesday morning at Allstate Arena.

WE Day Illinois is an annual celebration of young people working to serve their community. The party will be held Wednesday at Allstate Arena.WE Day Illinois Director Francie Richards said students will hear from their favorite celebrities, global icons and young people from their own communities who have also made a big difference.The WE Schools program is in its third year. Richards said 700 Illinois schools participated this year and 500 of those schools will be represented Wednesday at the celebration.Richards said she loves to see the enthusiasm kids have for serving others. She said they are excited to show what they achieved together and feel like they are part of the grater youth movement making a difference in Chicago.In order to earn a ticket to the party, students must complete their local and global service action. Their teachers then help decide who gets to come to Allstate.Griffen Saul, a senior at Lincoln Park high School, is a youth co-chair for WE Day Illinois. He said he got involved after researching WE Day co-founder Craig Kielburger. Saul said he was impressed by how someone so young could make such a big difference.Saul started WE Are Able, an organization that empowers young people with disabilities, and their families, to improve the quality of their lives. Saul said he was inspired by his father, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis before he was born.WE Are Able held three events in the last few months, including one on the International Day of Disabled Persons, where students took a pledge to understand what it's like to have a physical disability and learned proper disability etiquette.Saul said he can't thank WE Day Illinois enough for what he has learned in his time with the program. He said he learned how to take action, how to get involved and how to network, which are skills every young person can use to make a positive impact on their community.