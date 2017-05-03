  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obamas share preview of presidential center in Chicago...at 12:45 PM
SOCIETY

Who is the girl playing in the woods? Mysterious photo sparking questions

EMBED </>More News Videos

A paranormal expert wants to view the footage after questions surround the mysterious photo of a girl playing in the woods.

CAMBRIDGE, New York --
It's a picture in the woods in a New York town that's sparked hundreds of comments and shares on social media. Some say it could be a supernatural photo.

A blurry photo of a little girl deep in the woods near center Cambridge has the whole town talking.

"We like to look at the actual footage from the actual camera it came from," Greenwich Paranormal Research Team President Tania Woodward told NEWS10 ABC. "There's a lot of historical places and we do pick up a lot of stuff from that."

Woodward said the image, which was taken from a trail camera off of Route 74, doesn't provide a lot of information for her to read.

"Trail cams don't take the best pictures, it's tough," Woodward said.

RELATED: Teen snaps selfie with photobombing ghost in Georgia

EMBED More News Videos

Is that a ghost?


She said she would like permission to visit the property with her team to determine if there is any possible paranormal activity, or to see if this is a real child captured by the trail camera. She said she has a lot of questions for the property owner, who at this point wants to remain private.

"What neighborhood kids are around? Do they have kids? What time of day it was set up? Where it was set up? Can we look through it to see what's going on and do some research on the area?" Woodward asked.
She said with all the history in the area, paranormal activity is common.

SEE ALSO: Horror story comes to life as mysterious photo shocks local man


"We've experienced a lot. We've been to a lot of places especially out north," Woodward said.

Police said since the story broke, they've gotten countless calls and emails about the photo. Several suggest that as legend has it, a little girl was hit and killed on the train tracks that used to run through the area.

Woodward said she believes there is so much interest because a lot of people have had experiences and now are finally coming out.
Related Topics:
societyghostNew York
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Project Gentlemen aims to outfit, groom young men for the future
Man pays tribute to plumber by flushing ashes at ballparks, skipped Wrigley
WATCH: Pickup truck pushes through May Day protesters
92-year-old dancer helped bring ballroom to South Side
More Society
Top Stories
1 of 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards discharged
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime, suicide
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
60-year-old man shot during Englewood robbery
Alton Sterling shooting: State charges still possible for La. officers
Show More
Police: Florida man fondles, then fatally punches woman
Renderings of Obamas Presidential Center released
Balmoral Park to reopen with equestrian show jumping this summer
Metra BNSF trains delayed due to minor derailment in Aurora
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More News
Top Video
1 of 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards discharged
Alton Sterling shooting: State charges still possible for La. officers
Renderings of Obamas Presidential Center released
Former U.S. Marine and girlfriend found strangled in Belize
More Video