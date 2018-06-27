SOCIETY

'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son working in Calif.

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in Running Springs was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother on the job doing yard work. (A woman is seen hurling anti-immigrant insults at Esteban Guzman in Running Springs.)

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. --
A woman was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother on the job doing yard work in Running Springs.

Esteban Guzman works as a systems administrator in Culver City. On weekends, he takes side jobs in construction and landscaping.

His mother was hired to clean a house in Running Springs, and that same homeowner hired Guzman as a landscaper to do some yard work.

When his mother finished cleaning the house, she offered to help with the yard work by working the leaf blower, Guzman said.

That's when a woman approached the mother and son and began the tirade.

In the video, the woman is seen making an obscene hand gesture right in front of Guzman's face.

"Why do you hate us?" Guzman asked. The woman's response was, "Because you're Mexicans."

"We're honest people right here," Guzman replied. The woman scoffed, then said, "Yeah, rapists, animals, drug dealers...even the president of the United States says so."

The rhetoric is similar to words once used by President Donald Trump.

The woman then accuses Guzman and his mother of blowing leaves into "everybody else's yard." Guzman's mother then begins to tell her son in Spanish, "Tell her, tell her, tell her we finished..."

But the woman doesn't let her finish. She cuts off Guzman's mother, making a garbled sound with her tongue in an apparent attempt at mocking her Spanish.

The woman then proceeds to gesture with her index finger at Guzman saying, "Come here little boy, come here little boy."

Guzman, who said he is a U.S. citizen, said it's important to speak up in such situations.

"When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up. I stood up for the little people, for the people that don't have a voice in this country," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrace relationsviralviral videoimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpcaught on videou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Alan Krashesky recalls Kathy Brock's move to, time in Chicago
'The Girl' and 'The Big Tuna': Kathy Brock reflects on anchoring alongside Floyd Kalber
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
At the family farm, Kathy Brock's passion for storytelling was born
More Society
Top Stories
Tornadoes hit Manhattan, Maple Park; flooding in northwest suburbs
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Woman's body found in South Shore
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Girl, 16, missing from Austin since June 18
Show More
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
More News