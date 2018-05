A 93-year-old woman who has always been afraid of water conquered her phobia in the coolest way possible.The nonagenarian decided to let her problems wash away as she took a leap of faith down a water slide at the Francis Family YMCA, which is a part of the YMCA of Greater Toledo.Lucy, a member of the Francis Family YMCA, splashed down into the pool to thunderous applause and cheers. Way to go, Lucy!