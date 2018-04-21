SOCIETY

Woman given $500 fine over apple in carry-on bag

A Colorado woman was fined $500 by customs over an apple in her bag.

A Colorado woman was fined $500 over an apple in her carry-on bag after a flight from Europe.

Crystal Tadlock was given the apple by a flight attendant on a flight to the United States from Paris. Tadlock put the apple in her bag, where it was found during a random search by a customs agent.

Delta said it encourages all customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols, which dictate that all agricultural items must be declared.

Tadlock will be required to pay the fine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyairport securityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
National Bar Association holds Gertrude Rush Gala
LIFT Foundation holds annual benefit concert
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
More Society
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
White Sox reliever Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits another intoxicated driver
Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Man struck by vehicle stolen in potential string of carjackings
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
Show More
2 women shot in South Austin neighborhood
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
Hundreds help clean Chicago parks in honor of Earth Day
More News