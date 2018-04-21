Woman given $500 fine over apple in carry-on bag

A Colorado woman was fined $500 over an apple in her carry-on bag after a flight from Europe.Crystal Tadlock was given the apple by a flight attendant on a flight to the United States from Paris. Tadlock put the apple in her bag, where it was found during a random search by a customs agent.Delta said it encourages all customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols, which dictate that all agricultural items must be declared.Tadlock will be required to pay the fine.