SOCIETY

Texas woman in 'Juju on that chemo' viral video passes away
EMBED </>More News Videos

Texas woman in 'Juju on that chemo' viral video loses battle with cancer. (KTRK)

DALLAS, TX --
Ana-Alecia Ayala, the Texas woman who touched the hearts of millions across the internet with her "Juju on That Beat" viral video, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Ayala was diagnosed with a rare uterine sarcoma in December 2015. She was undergoing her fourth round of four-day inpatient chemotherapy at Baylor T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas after doctors found a new tumor on her spleen in July.

Doctors put her through a more aggressive chemo treatment that forced her to be in-patient for several days.

"In-patient treatment was rough at first," Ayala told News 8. "Being away from our 3-year-old was the hardest part. We had her birthday party in my hospital room in July, and the nurses came in and sang to her."

While Ayala was going through chemotherapy, she decided to have a little fun with a dance party in her hospital room. She and her friend Danielle Andrus were seen on video dancing to "Juju on That Beat" by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall.

That video quickly went viral, and since it was posted on Facebook in October 2016, it has been viewed more than nine million times.

SEE ALSO: Woman with cancer shows the world dancing and laughter are the best medicine

Ayala and Andrus recorded several other dancing videos to help keep their spirits up.

"We want to show the world that dancing and laughter is the BEST medicine," Ayala wrote on her Instagram post. "Who says cancer and chemo have to get you down? We'll have the last laugh!!"

Ayala's sister told News 8 that she was surrounded by her loved ones and family priest when she passed away. She is survived by her husband and daughter.
Related Topics:
societyhealthcancerviral videoDallas
Load Comments
Related
Woman with cancer holds dance party during chemotherapy
SOCIETY
Free rides on Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier
Aurora brothers welcome 1st children on same day
Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon held in Chicago
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
More Society
Top Stories
Girl cut by knife in Indian Head Park home invasion
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
Chicago teachers to protest Trump nominee Betsy DeVos
Chicago police officer charged with murder in off-duty shooting
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 30 missing
Forever Stamp price to increase Sunday
Man steals FedEx packages, leaves baby in getaway car, police say
Show More
Man robbed, shot while warming up car in South Austin
30 firefighters killed in Iran high-rise collapse
B-2 Bombers Strike ISIS Camps in Libya
4 officers suspended for dashcam failures in Laquan McDonald death
Doctors diagnose Barbara Bush with bronchitis
More News
Top Video
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 30 missing
30 firefighters killed in Iran high-rise collapse
Chicago teachers to protest Trump nominee Betsy DeVos
Girl cut by knife in Indian Head Park home invasion
More Video