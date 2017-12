A woman wants to know why she, her toddler and her elderly parents were kicked off a flight from Houston to New York when she thinks they did nothing wrong.Mei Rui says flight attendants had asked her to stop breastfeeding her son and get him into his seat before takeoff, but she asked for a few minutes to finish, according to a Facebook post on Sunday.Spirit says Rui refused to comply with crew instructions.The airline says the woman was refunded for the flight.