SOCIETY

Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">A Texas woman is searching for the &#34;guardian angel&#34; in Chicago who returned her lost wallet. (Tiffany Gilmore)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Texas woman is searching for the "guardian angel" in Chicago who returned her lost wallet.

Tiffany Gilmore, of Dallas, was visiting nearly two weeks ago for the Chicago Classic when she lost her wallet in the downtown area. The wallet contained her identification, credit cards and money.

On Tuesday, Gilmore received a mystery box that the sender signed as "Guardian Angel". Inside was her wallet containing her driver's license, her credit cards, and even the cash.

There was no return address on the box, but the label said it came from "Chicago, IL 60654."

Gilmore cried when she opened the box and would love to personally thank her guardian angel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygood samaritanlost moneylost and foundChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Brain tumor survivor climbs mountains to raise money for Lurie
4 Star Chicagoan: Gyrls in the H.O.O.D.
Dating expert on how to improve your online dating profile
Michael Jordan donates $7M to build medical clinics
More Society
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Mother who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Show More
Airbnb unit rigged with hidden cameras, police say
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos