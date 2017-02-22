SOCIETY

Woman shares warning after discovering shirt on windshield

(Shutterstock)

A young woman's warning that you can never be too careful while alone in a dark parking lot is going viral.

Ashely Hardacre said she was frightened but unharmed after discovering a shirt on her windshield. She had gotten into her car after working a late shift at a mall in Flint, Michigan, when she noticed the flannel clothing, which was wrapped around the windshield wiper.

"It had to have been intentional the way it was put on there," Hardacre reflected on Facebook.

Hardacre noticed a car running nearby, and she remembered warnings she had seen online.

"I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted," she wrote. "My parents had informed me that it was happening in our area, I just never thought it would potentially happen to my car."

Hardacre drove to a safe location before removing the shirt. She said she planned to inform security and ask for them to escort her to her car in the future.

In less than a week, her warning has been shared more than 100,000 times.



In 2014, the Maryland attorney general's office warned of a similar potential scam in which a $100 bill would be placed on the windshield. When the driver got out to retrieve it, that would give potential thieves an opportunity to steal the car.

"We don't want to scare people, but we do want you to be careful," Asst. Attorney General - Consumer Protection Karen Straughn said at the time.
Related Topics:
societycarsocial mediawarning
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
'Man Up!' panel explains why men do certain things
Is this Beyonce's Grammy shade?
Chicago leaders meet with youth for Black Table discussion at ABC 7
More Society
Top Stories
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
Blue Island barricade situation ends
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
Mom sends son trash-filled 'care package'
Powerball lottery jackpot at $403M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Sources: Jay Cutler trade talks expected to heat up next week
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
Show More
2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard
San Jose flooding leads to at least 200 residents rescued by boat
8-year-old boy shot to death was adopted from Taiwan orphanage 3 years ago
Record warmth continues with highs in 70s forecast
CPS Latino Advisory Committee members resign in protest of budget cuts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos