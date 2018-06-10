My mom and her friends have been best friends for 40 years now. They call themselves “The Sensational Six”. They planned this trip to Florida for the 6 of them. Unfortunately, one of them passed due to cancer in April.



This is the type of friendship I want to have. 💞 pic.twitter.com/WHEtGjyt2o — kris. (@KrisMichelle_) June 9, 2018

These are friendship goals!! This is beautiful ❤️ https://t.co/1uEDP6QuKy — 🖤ıɐɥS🖤 (@_ImNotShai) June 9, 2018

I aspire to be a cute older black woman, living my best life with my lifelong friends https://t.co/hQAPyYVMU3 — tarnished penny 🥉✨ (@heydawniemarie) June 9, 2018

35 years plus here!!! Love em ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vw6FzAQO9m — Kelly Powell (@poochaholic) June 9, 2018

Dear @ava,

Please, please make a film about these amazing ladies and their 40 year friendship. We all deserve it.



Yours Sincerely,

The Internet xx https://t.co/aUR1qKg6Kw — GodmotHER (@HilaireDeclaire) June 9, 2018

One of these beautiful women is my mom along with her best friends. And what a beautiful tribute to my godmother! https://t.co/4d7P8xtv3v — Danielle WBRZ 📺 (@DJacksonTV) June 9, 2018

This is beautiful, and I will never have a friendship this meaningful pic.twitter.com/n9nyNwH4CX — Blk Adam aka Yung Fred Hampton (@A13bAR) June 9, 2018

