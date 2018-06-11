SOCIETY

World's biggest bath bomb made in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

A soap-maker in Indiana just set a new world record. Amie and Pat Pearson of Mama Pearson's Soaporium made a bath bomb that weighed in at a whopping 198 pounds. (WLS)

GAS CITY, Ind. --
A soap-maker in Indiana just set a new world record.

Over the weekend, Amie and Pat Pearson of Mama Pearson's Soaporium made a bath bomb that weighed in at a whopping 198 pounds. That's about 600 times the size of their typical bath bombs.

They needed to work fast to ensure their creation would hold.

"With bath bomb mixture. You have to be fast or it crumbles on you," Pat Pearson told WANE.

The pressure was on for the 18 people who assembled the bath bomb. Many members of the small community turned out to witness their world-record attempt.

"I was getting anxious about all the people watching and how long it was taking," Amie Pearson said.

Amie and Pat were the first to set a record for the world's biggest bath bomb.

Guinness World Records said they had to make one that weighed at least 45 pounds. With all the baking soda, citric acid and lemongrass scented fragrance they put into the mix, their final creation measured at more than four times the goal weight.

"When we weighed it, I got a little teary eyed," Amie Pearson said. "I feel awesome. I feel so happy. You know it's - I am over the moon happy."

How did they soak in their success? With a giant pool party.

The Pearsons will get their official certificate in 15 weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybath productsworld recordu.s. & worldIndiana
SOCIETY
Luncheon honors volunteers supporting cure for blood cancers
Women pay heartwarming tribute to friend who died of cancer
Actor Jackson Odell of TV's 'Goldbergs' found dead at 20
National Latino Education Institute to hold 46th anniversary gala
More Society
Top Stories
Woman, 81, found decapitated in Far South Side home
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect
Driver, 15, to face judge in deadly crash involving infant, 8 other teens
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
1 killed, 1 injured in South Chicago crash that sent car into garage
The end of net neutrality is here
Show More
Garbage truck driver charged with drunk driving after plowing into 9 cars
Kidnappers allegedly shoved woman in trunk, led police on deadly chase
Woman's body found next to makeshift coffin
Sister of mom accused of torturing 13 kids claims woman practiced witchcraft
More News