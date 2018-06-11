World's biggest bath bomb made in Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. --A soap-maker in Indiana just set a new world record.
Over the weekend, Amie and Pat Pearson of Mama Pearson's Soaporium made a bath bomb that weighed in at a whopping 198 pounds. That's about 600 times the size of their typical bath bombs.
They needed to work fast to ensure their creation would hold.
"With bath bomb mixture. You have to be fast or it crumbles on you," Pat Pearson told WANE.
The pressure was on for the 18 people who assembled the bath bomb. Many members of the small community turned out to witness their world-record attempt.
"I was getting anxious about all the people watching and how long it was taking," Amie Pearson said.
Amie and Pat were the first to set a record for the world's biggest bath bomb.
Guinness World Records said they had to make one that weighed at least 45 pounds. With all the baking soda, citric acid and lemongrass scented fragrance they put into the mix, their final creation measured at more than four times the goal weight.
"When we weighed it, I got a little teary eyed," Amie Pearson said. "I feel awesome. I feel so happy. You know it's - I am over the moon happy."
How did they soak in their success? With a giant pool party.
The Pearsons will get their official certificate in 15 weeks.