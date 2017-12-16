Veterans are being honored throughout the nation this weekend during the annual "Wreaths across America" ceremonies, including at Arlington National Cemetery where volunteers placed 245,000 wreaths on tombstones.On Saturday at Fort Sheridan Cemetery in Chicago's northern suburbs, families and strangers laid holiday wreaths at gravesites of fallen heroes."It's almost overwhelming and for everything they do for us, if I could just give back a little bit of my time I'm grateful," said volunteer Brittaney Weatherspoon, whose first visit was on Saturday.About 1.2 million wreaths are expected to be placed on markers across the country this weekend."This is such a simple gesture to remember our fallen soldiers during this special time of year," said volunteer Lydia St. John.The family of Daniel R. Trew visited his grave on Saturday.The Chicago native entered the army in 1961, and served 20 years of active duty including two tours in Vietnam. Trew, who did four years ago, also worked for 28 years as a civilian in government service including five years at Fort Sheridan.His family said they were impressed with the turnout at this wreath-laying event."It gets bigger each year, all the people that donate, not only wreathes but their time," said Marcia Trew.