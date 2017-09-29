SOCIETY

Youth football league won't play national anthem

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents said the focus should be on football, not politics.

CYPRESS, Texas --
Controversy over the NFL national anthem protests may seem far separated from children's sports in the Houston area, but one youth league is putting a stop to any potential issues by canceling the anthem before their games.

Starting Saturday, the national anthem won't be allowed at youth games, according to leaders with the Cy-Fair Youth Sports Association. The change is an effort to prevent controversy in case people choose to use the anthem for political displays, they said.

The anthem is only played at large events and sporadically by cheerleaders at regular games.

The general consensus from families ABC13 spoke to at games Wednesday night is that the policy change is a solution in search of a problem.

"I understand freedom of speech, you know, but it's just ridiculous. Everybody's making a big deal out of nothing." parent Brian Passmore said.

"Just play and let them have fun. Worry about playing football. That's what it's about at this age. Have fun," spectator Henry Douglas said.

"It's taught since you were in school to respect the flag, respect national anthem," parent Sergio Santiago said. "I'll keep teaching my son it's important."
Colin Kaepernick's NFL protest of kneeling during the national anthem started more than a year ago and there were no problems in Cy-Fair, according to parents.

President Trump tweeted about the protest last week and a Cy-Fair Youth Sports Association leader said they're now afraid the Star Spangled Banner is too politically divisive.

Football and politics: Houston weighs in on NFL kneeling protests
EMBED More News Videos

At a bar in Houston, NFL fans had plenty to say Monday night about the kneeling protests.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
EMBED More News Videos

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined his team in a kneel on the field during Monday Night Football.


Related Topics:
societyfootballstudentsprotestnflbuzzworthyu.s. & worldTexas
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Person of interest in Delphi double murder charged in CO hatchet incident
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
US warns Americans not to visit Cuba after 'specific attacks' on diplomats
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Show More
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
Girl, 2, accidentally shot by father cleaning gun, deputies say
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
HS football star loses 2 siblings to violence in last 2 years
More News
Top Video
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video