SOCIETY

Zuckerberg, wife announce 2nd pregnancy in touching Facebook post about strong women

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are expecting their second child.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg says his wife Priscilla Chan is pregnant with a girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old daughter.

In his post, Zuckerberg writes that he's happy his first daughter, Max, will have a sister. Zuckerberg says he grew up with three sisters and they taught him to learn from smart, strong women. He also says his wife grew up with two sisters.

Zuckerberg says he and his wife can't wait to welcome the baby and do their best to raise another strong woman.
Related Topics:
societyfacebookpregnancywomenmark zuckerbergu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by marijuana taxes
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
CTA, Metra providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day parade
More Society
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
Chicago Bears release QB Jay Cutler
Darien police warn parents after daycare parking lot smash and grabs
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
Show More
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded by marijuana taxes
Police: Man seen on video trying to lure child with 'treat'
Lawyer: Girl pushed down stairs at day care 'not the same'
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos