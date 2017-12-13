'Son of Sam' serial killer David Berkowitz hospitalized for reported heart ailment

David Berkowitz, who also called himself "Son of Sam," is seen in police custody in 1977. (AP Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. --
The "Son of Sam" serial killer who terrorized New York City 40 years ago is in the hospital.

New York state prison officials say Tuesday that 64-year-old David Berkowitz was transferred to a hospital from the upstate maximum-security prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Officials would not comment on why he was in the hospital, but the New York Post and the Times-Union of Albany reported that he was transferred to undergo heart surgery.

Berkowitz, who called himself "Son of Sam," set the city on edge with late-night shootings that killed six people and wounded seven. He primarily targeted young women sitting in cars before his arrest Aug. 10, 1977.

Berkowitz now says he is a born-again Christian and is "very sorry for what happened."
