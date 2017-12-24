Source: Markham police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle

A police officer in south suburban Markham was injured after becoming entangled in a vehicle Sunday morning, a source tells ABC7.Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 159th Street and Dixie Highway at about 5 a.m. An officer in the area observed the suspect's vehicle flee the scene.The suspect's vehicle refused to stop, and a female occupant exited the vehicle at 146th Street and Western Avenue, police said. While attempting to stop the vehicle, an officer sustained an injury to his body and head and transported to Christ Hospital.A source tells ABC7 that the officer became entangled with the suspect's vehicle and dragged about 100 feet. The source said the officer is expected to be ok.The suspect fled the scene and crashed near 127th Street and California Avenue in Blue island and a male occupant was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.The officer is a two-year veteran of the department.