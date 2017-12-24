  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Source: Markham police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

A Markham police officer was injured after being dragged by a suspect's vehicle, a source said. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
A police officer in south suburban Markham was injured after becoming entangled in a vehicle Sunday morning, a source tells ABC7.

Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 159th Street and Dixie Highway at about 5 a.m. An officer in the area observed the suspect's vehicle flee the scene.

The suspect's vehicle refused to stop, and a female occupant exited the vehicle at 146th Street and Western Avenue, police said. While attempting to stop the vehicle, an officer sustained an injury to his body and head and transported to Christ Hospital.

A source tells ABC7 that the officer became entangled with the suspect's vehicle and dragged about 100 feet. The source said the officer is expected to be ok.

The suspect fled the scene and crashed near 127th Street and California Avenue in Blue island and a male occupant was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The officer is a two-year veteran of the department.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer injuredMarkham
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Winter storm blankets Chicago area
2 dead, 20 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Shot fired inside River North hotel
Cab driver found dead in Blue Island after being robbed in Chicago
HILARIOUS! Mom trolls daughter with dance moves in viral video
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida
Prosecutors: Former DuPage County dispatcher exposed himself at work
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Show More
Mystery man leaves Christmas cards at Glenview homes
Gift-wrapped horse manure prompts bomb scare at US treasury secretary's LA home
Stolen US Postal van crashes in Edgewater
White House denies report claiming Trump said Haitian immigrants 'all have AIDS'
More News
Top Video
Jerry Taft-Mark Giangreco Holiday Greetings
Newsviews: The Honeycomb Project
MSI Christmas Tree Toppers
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video