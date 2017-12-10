SERIAL KILLER

South Carolina serial killer says there are more victims

This photo made available by the Spartanburg, S.C., County Sheriff's Office shows Todd Kohlhepp of Moore, S.C. Kohlhepp was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office )

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.

WATCH: Police rescue woman found chained inside storage container
EMBED More News Videos

After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container, investigators sawed and pried open the bin, rescuing the woman who had been chained inside for about two months by a serial killer.


The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that, in an eight-page letter, Todd Kohlhepp wrote that he tried to tell investigators and informed the FBI, but he said "it was blown off." He also wrote, "At this point, I really don't see reason to give numbers or locations."

Don Wood, chief division counsel with the FBI's Columbia office, said the agency has a pending investigation, but wouldn't comment specifically on what the FBI is doing.

The 46-year-old Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of murder for killings that took place over more than a decade, all as he ran a real estate business. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His string of crimes was uncovered in 2016 after police rescued a woman chained at the neck in a storage container and investigators found a body buried in a shallow grave. The woman told investigators she saw Kohlhepp shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her for a cleaning job on the suspect's property.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
serial killervictimsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SERIAL KILLER
Ex-nurse pleads not guilty in 1980s deaths of 5 kids
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker charged; finding gun was key, police say
Prosecutors: Escaped psych patient who flew to mainland has 'criteria of classic serial killer'
More serial killer
Top Stories
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Man charged with running brothel out of Albany Park apartment
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Man charged in Ukrainian Village sex assault
All CPD patrol officers now equipped with body cameras
4 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Man gets 100-year prison term for 1999 sex assault in Lisle
Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage begins in Des Plaines
Mich. woman, 72, reported missing, seen at Algonquin gas station found
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos