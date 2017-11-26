South Loop on alert after 8 armed robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) --Police have urged residents in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood to be on alert following eight armed robberies in the last month.
The two most recent ones happened just blocks from each other on Saturday.
One happened near 21st and Indiana. Police said two armed men jumped out of a black SUV and pushed a woman to ground and then took her purse.
In another incident, also involving a black SUV and another vehicle, four armed men robbed and carjacked the victims.
Police said that in the robberies two to four men approached occupied parked cars parked or people walking on the sidewalk. The men showed handguns and then demanded property or vehicles from the victims.
The six other incidents occurred as follows:
- 100 block of W. Cermak Rd. on November 16, 2017 at 9:40 AM
- 2400 block of S. Wabash Ave. on November 14, 2017 at 8:50 PM
- 0-100 block of E. 21st St on November 11, 2017 at 2:52 AM
- 2800 block of S. Michigan Ave. on November 6, 2017 at 2:00 AM
- 0-100 block of E. 21st St on October 24, 2017 at 8:10 PM
- 2500 block of S. Calumet St. on October 23, 2017 at 9:30 PM
Police urge anyone with information to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.