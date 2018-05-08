South suburban Wendy's supervisor accused of sexual abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

The manager of a suburban fast food restaurant is accused of sexually abusing a young employee. (WLS)

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The manager of a south suburban fast food restaurant is accused of sexually abusing a young employee.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Philip Buroff, 25, of Frankfort faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.

Buroff is a supervisor at a Wendy's restaurant in Mokena.

Prosecutors say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year old worker. The victim said she and Buroff worked together at the restaurant in Mokena and over the course of a year the relationship expanded to inappropriate sexual advancements over texts and private social media. It later turned into engaging in sex.

He has also been a supervisor at Wendy's restaurants in Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno and Matteson.

Detectives are trying to determine if Buroff possibly had other relationships with other underage victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abusewendy'sfast food restaurantMokenaFrankfortMantenoMatteson
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First arrest photo of ATF Chicago shooting suspect
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Avenue
Miami officer charged after video shows suspect being kicked in head
Woman who became quadriplegic at 21 named Roosevelt University graduation speaker
Indiana voters vote in contentious Republican senate primary
Video shows man stealing vehicle with girl inside, Aurora police say
Small plane crashes at Porter Regional Airport in Valparaiso
Show More
Man seriously injured after fleeing police, crashing Mercedes into CTA bus
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
Salmonella cases reported at Cook County Jail
Farm equipment and SUV crash near Dwight, victim extracted
More News