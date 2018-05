Monday morning was media day at the Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein.The club is hosting the Web.com golf tournament June 7-10.Two local golfers have received exemptions to play in the tournament: Tee-K Kelly of Wheaton, who has already joined the professional ranks of young golfers on the rise, and Northbrook native and Illini Big 10 golfer of the year Nick Hardy, who will be making his pro debut at the tournament.