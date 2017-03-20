  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico

According to the NFL, two of Brady's jerseys were found in Mexico with a credentialed member of the international media. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The search for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

The NFL confirms that Brady's jersey has been recovered. It was found with a credentialed member of the international media, according to an NFL statement.

Federal agents found not one, but a pair of Brady's Super Bowl jerseys. The other jersey was the one Brady wore when the Patriots won the Super Bowl against the Seahawks in 2015.


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the recovery of the jersey saying detectives traced it to Mexico with the help of the FBI and Mexican authorities.

In a press conference Monday, Acevedo would not expand on the person connected to the investigation, only saying that he is not from the Houston area.

"You came to the wrong state," Acevedo said about the suspect.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo credits investigators with tracking down Tom Brady's jersey

TIMELINE: Missing Brady jersey




Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.

After the game, reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker and then calling some team staffers over.

"I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore. It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady said.

In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey."

"Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied.



"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today Sports.

VIDEO: Brady discusses missing jersey after Super Bowl win
EMBED More News Videos

Brady announces at press conference that his jersey was stolen



Something similar happened to Brady's jersey after the Patriots' 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

The case is expected to go to the U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution. Acevedo said that the jerseys are now in the hands of the NFL in Boston.
