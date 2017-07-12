BEST TEAM

The sports world gathered in Los Angeles to honor the best performances on and off the field at the 2017 ESPYS.Here are the winners of the most notable ESPY awards:Chicago Cubs, MLBClemson Tigers, CFBPittsburgh Penguins, NHLNew England Patriots, NFLSouth Carolina Gamecocks, Women's NCAA BasketballUS Women's GymnasticsKris Bryant, MLBSidney Crosby, Stanley Cup FinalsMichael Phelps, SwimmingKatie Ledecky, SwimmingCandace Parker, WNBASerena Williams, TennisTom Brady, Super BowlShay Knighten, WCWSDeshaun Watson, CFB National ChampionshipCubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open FinalBill Belichick, most Super Bowl wins by a head coachDiana Taurasi, breaks WNBA career scoring recordRussell Westbrook, most triple doubles in a seasonGiannis Antetokounmpo, NBALaurie Hernandez, GymnasticsAaron Judge, MLBChristian Pulisic, Soccer