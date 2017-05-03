2nd Oakland A's minor leaguer dies in Phoenix in 13 months

OAKLAND, Calif. --The Oakland Athletics are mourning the loss of another young player -- the second to die in a little more than a year.
RELATED: Athletics minor league prospect Casey Thomas dies at 24
Minor leaguer Casey Thomas, 24, died unexpectedly in Phoenix. The cause of his death is unknown at this point. The A's drafted Thomas in 2016. He was the son of A's pro scout Tom Thomas.
A's Executive Vice President Billy Beane issued a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to Tom and his family on their loss. Casey was a wonderful young man and teammate, and will be missed by all in the A's organization."
A year ago last month, minor league pitcher Sean Murphy also died in Phoenix from a disease of the heart muscle.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Oakland Athletics