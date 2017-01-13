WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Jamyle Cannon of 'The Bloc'
In 2012, when DRW P.E. teacher Jamyle Cannon first had the idea to start an after school boxing program, he lacked the space to do so. (WLS)

In 2012, when DRW P.E. teacher, Jamyle Cannon first had the idea to start an after school boxing program, he lacked the space to do so. Then a humanities teacher, he used his classroom to start training his students and called his club "The Bloc". Since then, Jamyle and "The Bloc" have trained more than a hundred west side teens while helping them in the classroom as well. Jamyle, a former NCAA collegiate boxing champion at The University of Kentucky, makes sure that success in the ring translates to success in other aspects of life as well. Since "The Bloc" was started, the average students ACT score has risen by 40% and the average GPA by .56 points.

For more information on "The Bloc" please visit:
http://www.theblocchicago.org/
