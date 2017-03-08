SPORTS

7'8" teen Bulls fan with genetic disorder gets size 28 shoes made by 3-D printer

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. --
A 19-year-old Michigan man who was previously in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest teenager has finally found an affordable pair of shoes to fit his size-28 feet, thanks to a 3-D printer.

Broc Brown - who is 7 feet 8 inches tall - has Sotos Syndrome, also known as cerebral gigantism, which affects about one in every 15,000 people, the Jackson Citizen Patriot (http://bit.ly/2meCksp ) reported.

Brown's aunt, Stacy Snyder, said that along with abnormal size, Sotos causes Brown to have chronic back and knee pain, along with other ailments. Snyder said no one is sure when he will stop growing.

"I can walk in a store and walk out with five pairs of shoes if I want to," she said. "He can't."

California-based Feetz stepped in to help. The shoe company uses an app to convert photos of someone's feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.

Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of black and red shoes to Brown at his home in Michigan Center last week. The shoes were the colors of Brown's favorite basketball team, the Chicago Bulls.

"Whoa," Brown said. "Heck, I don't like them. I love them. Thank you."

Beard said it was a first for the company.

"We've never done a shoe this big before, but we're just excited to get Broc some comfy shoes," Beard said. "We're really just honored to do this."

Beard said Feetz shoes cost between $99 and $250, versus the typical custom-fit shoes that cost a minimum of $400 to $500.

Until he turned 18 in 2015 and could no longer qualify, he was considered the tallest teenager in the world. With his new shoes, Brown thinks he can get back in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"These definitely are the world's largest 3-D-printed shoes," he said.
Related Topics:
sportshealth3D printingshoesChicago BullsMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Magic, Bulls meet looking for better ending
Vote: Who should win the Wooden, coach and freshman of the year awards?
Artemi Panarin apologizes for racially insensitive comments
More Sports
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning in effect
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Police: Man found dead on Blue Line tracks
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man killed by being forced to ingest bleach, authorities say
Show More
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Firefighter who lost both legs in 2013 motel fire that killed 4 dies
Teen dies after dad suffers 'coughing or choking' fit, crashes on Ind. Toll Road
Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center
Another Calif. town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos