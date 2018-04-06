  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of Chicago
CUBS

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Cubs Home Opener Monday

The ABC 7 Sports team at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
The excitement and anticipation of opening day at Wrigley Field is a rite of spring in Chicago and ABC 7 will be there for the big Cubs Home Opener against the Pirates with a live, extended pre-game special airing Monday, April 9th from Noon right up to the first pitch at 1:20 PM. Hosted by ABC 7 Sports team, Mark Giangreco, Jim Rose and Dionne Miller from Wrigley Field, the special will kick off ABC 7's 2018 broadcasts of Chicago Cubs baseball.

The Cubs will start this baseball season with one of the longest road trips in their history - and will have played ten games before coming home to the 'Friendly Confines' and their loyal fans. This pre-game special will highlight the latest Cubs news coming off the road trip including interviews with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein, Tom Ricketts and of course the Cubs players themselves. Cubs' announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies will join the ABC 7 sports team to share their keen insight on what fans can expect from the Cubs this season. Also, featured will be a fun tour of everything going on around the recently renovated Wrigley Field.

The Cubs/Pirates game is the first of 25 Cubs games ABC 7 Chicago will broadcast this year.

General Hospital will air in late night at 1:05 AM, Jeopardy will air at 2:05 AM and The Chew will air at 2:35 AM.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsCubswrigley fieldWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUBS
Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff
Reliever Wade Davis agrees to 3-year deal with Rockies
Working out with Kyle Schwarber: Exclusive look at Cubs slugger's mission to transform his body
Max Scherzer's unbelievable, impossible, unprecedented loss
More Cubs
SPORTS
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
We'll miss Connor McDavid, the Blackhawks, Henrik Lundqvist in the crease this postseason
Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks
Blues visit Blackhawks with time running out
More Sports
Top Stories
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
6 in custody after 2 violent downtown robberies
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO in River North denied bond
Man charged after 52 pounds of marijuana found on Amtrak train in Naperville
Oak Lawn man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Dove's Luncheonette delivers diner favorites with Tex-Mex twists
Lorde apologizes for 'poorly chosen' Whitney Houston bathtub Instagram post
Chicago school construction could unearth human remains
Show More
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Deerfield faces lawsuit after semi-automatic weapons ban
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
Social worker accused of sexual misconduct with disabled patient
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
More News