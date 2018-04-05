CUBS

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Cubs Home Opener

The ABC 7 Sports team at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
The excitement and anticipation of opening day at Wrigley Field is a rite of spring in Chicago and ABC 7 will be there for the big Cubs Home Opener against the Pirates with a live, extended pre-game special airing Monday, April 9th from Noon right up to the first pitch at 1:20 PM. Hosted by ABC 7 Sports team, Mark Giangreco, Jim Rose and Dionne Miller from Wrigley Field, the special will kick off ABC 7's 2018 broadcasts of Chicago Cubs baseball.

The Cubs will start this baseball season with one of the longest road trips in their history - and will have played ten games before coming home to the 'Friendly Confines' and their loyal fans. This pre-game special will highlight the latest Cubs news coming off the road trip including interviews with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein, Tom Ricketts and of course the Cubs players themselves. Cubs' announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies will join the ABC 7 sports team to share their keen insight on what fans can expect from the Cubs this season. Also, featured will be a fun tour of everything going on around the recently renovated Wrigley Field.

The Cubs/Pirates game is the first of 25 Cubs games ABC 7 Chicago will broadcast this year.

